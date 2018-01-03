‘Remove Mehta as probe panel head’

An advocate from Mumbai has written a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting him to remove the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner as the chief of inquiry committee probing the Kamala Mill fire.

Abha Singh’s letter alleged that Ajoy Mehta had illegally approved the setting up of 18 restaurants in one building at Kamala Mills compound. “Civic officials have violated the law to favour private persons. Since this matter is being probed by Mr. Mehta, it violates essential rules of natural justice.”

The letter said that Mr. Mehta had illegally approved restaurants by giving relaxations or by closing eyes on the mandatory provisions of the Development Control Regulations (DCR).

Ms. Singh said, “According to the DCR 58, if in a mill land, the areas of new construction exceed the old construction, then 1/3rd of the land has to be surrendered to the corporation for a recreation ground, and another 1/3 of the open land has to be given to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority for mass housing.”

The letter said, “The owner of the restaurants at Kamala Mill, with the support of BMC officials, have subdivided their areas into two parts: Plot A and Plot B.” Ms. Singh alleged that there is no provision for the same under notional subdivision.

She alleged that Mr. Mehta has violated the provisions on open spaces.