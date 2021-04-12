Remdesivir will not be sold through retail shops: Pawar

Mumbai

12 April 2021 23:48 IST

‘Vials will be supplied directly to hospitals to prevent hoarding’

Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said Remdesivir vials will not be sold through retail shops, but provided directly to hospitals through distributors to prevent black marketing and hoarding.

“Once provided directly to hospitals, only needy patients will have access to it. District Collectors will control the distribution,” said Mr. Pawar at a meeting organised to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the State in the wake of rising cases and deaths.

Mr. Pawar also said that 30% of funds from the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) can now be used to implement measures to fight COVID-19. Divisional Commissioners will get additional rights to spend funds for facilities in acquired private hospitals.

He said, “The entire State machinery is working on a war footing. We are putting enormous efforts to ensure sufficient oxygen supply to hospitals. If required, a liquid oxygen plant can be set up near hospitals. Funds can be made available through the National Health Mission, Public Health Department, State Disaster Relief Fund and DPDC.”

Mr. Pawar said the government decided not to allow retail sale of Remdesivir injections owing to instances of black marketing. “We have been directed to prepare guidelines for the use of this injection. District Collectors have the right to control its distribution,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that the State government is not connecting with private companies producing Remdesivir. Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar claimed he met officials of Group Pharma Pvt. Ltd. in Daman on Monday, which manufactures the medicine, and it was ready to provide 50,000 injections to Maharashtra. He said, “The State government and its officials are not taking the initiative to contact the company. This is irresponsible behaviour.”