Rembrandt makes debut at CSMVS

The exhibition ‘India and the Netherlands in the Age of Rembrandt’ was inaugurated on Wednesday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands as a part of their state visit to India.

The show is the first-ever collaborative effort between the CSMVS and Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum, supported by the Netherlands Consulate General in Mumbai. The exhibition is a tribute to the Dutch master painter, Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn, most popularly known by his first name, on his 350th death anniversary.

Although Rembrandt never travelled outside the Netherlands, the artist made 25 drawings based on Mughal miniatures from 1656 to 1661, at the height of his career. There are 12 pieces provided by the Rijksmuseum to CSMVS, who have added 10 pieces from their collection to complement the selection in this joint effort. The collaboration also celebrates 400 years of cultural heritage between the two countries. Guido Tielman, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Mumbai, said, “This exhibition is iconic in that it not only includes some etches by Dutch Master Rembrandt, but also works by Indian artists from the same era like Goltzius and Kesu Das. It features various miniature paintings that reflect how the work of Indian and Dutch artists influenced and borrowed styles from each other.”

Hendrikje Crebolder, director of media and development, Rijksmuseum said, “This exhibition is a fine example of the shared history.”

The exhibition tells its viewers a story based on a book written by professor Jos Gommans, chair of colonial & global history, Leiden University. The book, titled The Unseen World: India & the Netherlands from 1550, was published by the Rijksmuseum last year, to highlight the cultural ties between both countries.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, director general, CSMVS, said, “What is truly noteworthy is the spirit of collaboration between the two museums with the two curatorial teams working trans-continentally in sharing their collections and co-curating this exhibition that illustrates the fascinating history shared by India and the Netherlands during the ‘Golden Age’.”

The King and Queen of Netherlands will also visit New Delhi and Kerala. Their visit will focus on key sectors like water technology, maritime development, healthcare, sustainable agriculture, social initiatives and cultural heritage.

‘India and the Netherlands in the Age of Rembrandt’ is on till December 16.