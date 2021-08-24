Remark inappropriate, but BJP will stand by Rane: Fadnavis

“The way the government is proceeding against him is highly objectionable”

While the Bharatiya Janata Party feels Union Minister Narayan Rane's remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was inappropriate, the party will firmly stand by him, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

He strongly condemned the manner in which the State government was misusing police machinery to exact retribution.

Mr. Rane, he said, might have made the objectionable statement unintentionally. It was important to observe restraint while speaking about the Chief Minister and Mr. Rane’s ire at the Chief Minister ‘forgetting’ the 75th anniversary of Independence could have been expressed differently.

Nevertheless, Mr. Fadnavis said, the manner in which the State government was proceeding against Mr. Rane was “highly objectionable” and could not be supported.

Mr. Rane’s remarks triggered violent protests and demonstrations by the Sena across Maharashtra as well as in Delhi, with stone-throwing incidents reported in several places, including Mumbai, Pune and Nashik.

“Shiv Sena activists are indulging in wanton stone-throwing and, in interviews to television channels, claiming that Chief Minister has instructed them,” said the former Chief Minister. “Now, how is this offence going to be registered and what probe will be conducted into these misdemeanours?”

Mr. Fadnavis said if the State’s police began conducting investigations merely to please the government, then its prestige would be permanently sullied. “I would advise the police to work within the legal framework. Who does the Police Commissioner [who issued a warrant for Mr. Rane’s arrest] think he is?” said the BJP leader.

Mr. Fadnavis said that while the BJP did not believe in violence, if its offices were attacked and if the police did not conduct a fair probe, then the party would take to the streets to protest.

Meanwhile, the Sena’s alliance partner, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) came out strongly in its criticism of Mr. Rane. NCP leaders said an insult to Mr. Thackeray was akin to a ‘slap’ for all MLAs and the people of the State.

Senior NCP leader and State Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said that while the level of politics in Maharashtra may not be so bad, some people were certainly acting in an undignified manner.

“You may be angry with Uddhav Thackeray or the BJP may hate the Chief Minister, but Maharashtra will never forgive such remarks against the CM. Ever since he became CM, Uddhav Thackeray has worked with great restraint. Nobody has spoken about the Chief Minister in this manner at any point of time,” Mr. Patil said.

While Mr. Pawar said he did not accord any importance to people like Mr. Rane who were deficient in proper behaviour and values, Minister Jitendra Awhad said the Konkan strongman’s comments were “cheap”.