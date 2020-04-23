Religious bias: man held for refusing groceries

The Kashimira police have arrested a 51-year-old resident of Mira Road for allegedly refusing to accept groceries because they were being delivered by a Muslim delivery boy.

According to the Kashimira police, the accused has been identified as Gajanan Chaturvedi, who lives with his family in Jaya Park in Mira Road.

An officer said Mr. Chaturvedi on Tuesday ordered groceries from a store in his locality and the grocer agreed to deliver them. The delivery boy was sent within an hour.

“When the delivery boy reached the house, Mr. Chaturvedi refused to accept the items as he had ascertained the delivery boy’s religion based on his appearance,” an officer at Kashimira police station said. The delivery boy, Barkat Usman Patel, tried reasoning with Mr. Chaturvedi, but when he refused to budge from his stand, Mr. Patel approached the Kashimira police station.

Remanded in custody

“We recorded the complainant’s statement and immediately registered an FIR. Mr. Chaturvedi was arrested the same day and produced in court. He has been remanded in judicial custody,” police inspector Sanjay Hajare said.

Mr. Chaturvedi has been charged with committing deliberate and malicious acts with the intent to outrage religious sentiments under the Indian Penal Code.