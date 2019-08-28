Relief for Chandivali residents

About 32,000 residents of Sangharsh Nagar in Chandivali are set to get roads, drains and other basic infrastructure years after they shifted there. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has agreed to spend ₹70 crore on the work.

In July, part of a road next to a school had caved in after heavy rainfall, shedding light on the poor condition of the area.

Shiv Sena legislator Anil Parab said, “In the 1990s, people living inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park were rehabilitated here through an SRA scheme. The scheme stipulated that the builder was supposed to provide basic infrastructure, but he never did. About 18,000 families were shifted here, and their state is worse than those in Mahul.” He said the area lacked roads, drains, sewage lines and streetlights.

Mr. Parab met Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on Tuesday. At a press conference with the Mayor, he said, the BMC will recover the ₹70 crore from the builder. “The SRA has already stopped all the builder’s work and I have asked Mr. Pardeshi to do the same about BMC works. A tender will be floated soon,” he said. The builder already owes the BMC ₹17 crore.