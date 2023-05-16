ADVERTISEMENT

Reliance BP Mobility unveils high performance diesel

May 16, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Representational photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Reliance BP Mobility Ltd. (RBML), which is operating under the name ‘Jio-bp’ on Tuesday unveiled its additivised diesel in India. The company claimed the fuel would yield an annual savings of ₹1.1 lakh per truck and fuel economy benefit up to 4.3%.

Jio-bp is a joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd. and bp. “The fuel will be available at all Jio-bp outlets and will be offered at regular prices with no additional cost for the first time ever in the Indian market. Diesel at Jio-bp outlets helps reduce the risk of unscheduled maintenance caused by dirt build up and removes existing dirt from critical engine parts,” the company said in a press release. “The fuel helps restore and maintain power or pick-up of the engine with ongoing use. It helps reduce the risk of expensive critical engine component failures caused by dirt build up,” the company further said.

“The fuel has been designed specifically for Indian vehicles, on Indian roads and in Indian driving conditions,” said Harish Mehta, chief executive officer, Jio-bp.

