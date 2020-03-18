Relatives told to stay away from last rites

Mumbai

18 March 2020 01:58 IST

The last rites of the 64-year-old man, who became the first COVID-19 fatality in the State on Tuesday, were kept low key as relatives and friends were advised against large gathering as a precautionary measure.

In the evening, the deceased was taken to the electric crematorium at Shivaji Park. Three staff members of the crematorium, who were equipped with masks, goggles and gloves, carried out the final procedures.

“Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials had asked us to be ready in advance. Soon as the ambulance came in, we took the body to the crematorium,” said a crematorium staffer, adding the few relatives who were around were advised to stand out of the gate. The family sent messages on WhatsApp groups to relatives and friends to avoid visiting the hospital or the crematorium.

The senior citizen’s wife and son, who have also tested positive, could not be part of the final rites as they are admitted to the isolation facility at Kasturba Hospital. But they were allowed to see their loved one for the the last time. “We allowed them to maintain a safe distance and see him,” additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said.

He said the body was wrapped as per infection control protocol and taken in a special vehicle to the crematorium. The driver of the vehicle was also given protective gear.