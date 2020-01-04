Relatives of patient assault doctor at Nair hospital in Mumbai

A 28-year-old resident doctor was slapped by a relative of a patient who succumbed at the civic-run Nair Hospital on Friday. In his statement to the Agripada police, Dr. Navin Jha, said the relatives began verbally abusing and assaulting him as soon as he informed them about the death of the patient.

According to the police, the female patient was admitted since December 25 due to abdominal pain and fever. The patient also had HIV. Medical investigations revealed she had suffered a renal failure as well as a brain ailment.

In his statement, Dr. Jha said the relatives were informed about the patient’s condition continuously. On Friday morning, her heart function stopped and she could not be revived. “When I informed the relatives about the death, they began abusing and shoving me. One of the relatives slapped me,” Dr. Jha said in his statement.

“The security guards stepped in and caught the relatives,” said Dr. Ramesh Bharmal, dean of the hospital.

Senior police inspector Sawalaram Agawane said that a FIR has been lodged and arrests would be made soon. “The relatives were carrying out the last rites. Arrests will be made soon after,” he said.