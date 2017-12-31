Relatives of 1 Above owner held, get bail

The Byculla police on Sunday arrested two relatives of the owners of 1-Above for allegedly providing them shelter.

Hitesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi, co-owner Abhijeet Manka and others, have been booked on various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, for the fire in Kamala Mill compund.

The Sanghvi brothers’ uncle Rakesh Sanghvi and cousin Aditya Sanghvi were arrested from their Mazgaon residence and booked under Section 216 (harbouring an offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered) of the IPC. A Bhoiwada court granted them bail on a bond of ₹25,000 each, a police officer said.