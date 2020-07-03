Relatives keep body in freezer for 48 hours

The family of a 71-year-old patient, who was suspected to be COVID-19 positive, was forced to preserve the body in a freezer for almost 48 hours, in Kolkata.
The patient died hours after his samples were taken on Monday. A relative said the doctor did not issue a death certificate and asked the family to wait for the test report.
“The doctor said he possibly died of cardiac arrest but since his COVID-19 test report was pending, he would not issue a death certificate. He asked us to preserve the body until the report came in,” the relative said.
The family, which resides in an apartment on Amherst Street in north Kolkata, said it approached the police and civic officials, but no one helped. The family then got a freezer to preserve the body. The report came late on Tuesday. On Wednesday, afternoon, two days after the death and 40 hours after the body was put in the freezer, civic workers came to take the body for cremation.
Atin Ghosh, a member of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) Board of Administrators, said the KMC intervened when the matter was brought to its notice.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath