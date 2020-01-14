Refused a ride, RPF constable sexually assaults taxi driver, held

A constable with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a taxi driver while under the influence of alcohol.

According to the MRA Marg police, the accused, Amit Kumar Singh (29), is attached to the Mulund Reserve Line of the RPF. Around 11.50 p.m. on Saturday, Mr. Singh, who was drunk, got into a taxi at Carnac Bunder and asked the driver to take him to Grant Road.

“The driver, who also works in collaboration with a fleet cab operator, was waiting for a fare that he had already accepted and refused to ferry Mr. Singh. The latter started shouting at and threatening the driver. The fare, who arrived while this was happening, cancelled the ride on seeing the commotion,” police sub-inspector Yogesh Bhosale, MRA Marg police station, said.

Mr. Bhosale said the driver then relented and agreed to take Mr. Singh to Grant Road. However, by this time, Mr. Singh started another argument over the driver’s earlier refusal and forcibly took the driver’s cell phone and wallet, which contained ₹850 in cash.

When the driver resisted, Mr. Singh allegedly dragged him out of the cab and assaulted him with a beer bottle, after which he sexually assaulted him behind a parked car.

“Two passers-by tried to stop the sexual assault but Mr. Singh scared them away. At 1.30 a.m. on Sunday, another passer-by saw Mr. Singh forcing himself on the driver and called the police control room. A patrolling vehicle was sent to the spot and both the men were brought to the police station,” Mr. Bhosale said.

The police arrested Mr. Singh and charged him with forcible unnatural intercouse and extortion under the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till January 20.

“Mr. Singh lived in the RPF quarters on P.D. Mello Road. We suspect he was intending to visit the red light area in Grant Road. The victim has suffered injuries to his lower back and rectum,” Mr. Bhosale said.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway, said, “The gravity of the case against him deems an inquiry unnecessary. The constable has been dismissed from service with immediate effect.”