Recoveries yet again exceed case surge in Maharashtra

Pune

22 August 2021 23:58 IST

Active case tally falls further to 53,182

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 4,780 recoveries as against 4,141 new COVID-19 cases, causing the active case tally to dip further to 53,182. With 145 deaths, the State’s cumulative toll has risen to 1,35,962. The case fatality rate stands at 2.11%.

The total case tally has reached 64,24,651, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 62,31,999, with the recovery rate at 96.93%.

“Of 5,22,92,131 laboratory samples tested thus far, 64,24,651 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 12.29%) have returned positive, with more than 1.65 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported more than 750 new cases, taking its total cases to 11,10,247, while 34 deaths pushed the total toll over 18,580. As per district authorities, the active case tally is over 8,300.

Mumbai reported 294 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,41,164, while active cases rose to 3,280. One death took the city’s toll to 15,947. Ahmednagar reported 529 new cases and seven deaths, taking its tally to 3,02,707, of whom 4,963 are active. The district’s death toll has risen to 6,416.

Satara reported 643 new cases and 45 deaths, taking the total cases to 2,33,919, of whom 6,974 are active, while the toll rose to 5,759. Sangli reported over 450 new cases and 17 deaths. The tally stands at 1,98,110, with the active cases declining to 4,557, while its total death toll reached 5,356.

Kolhapur reported 149 new cases, taking its tally to 2,02,509. Active cases have dipped to 1,493. Four deaths took the death toll to 5,744.