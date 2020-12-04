Recoveries rise in Maharashtra

Pune

04 December 2020 23:36 IST

6,766 patients discharged; 5,229 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded

Recoveries continued to outweigh cases with 6,766 patients being discharged across Maharashtra on Friday as opposed to 5,229 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The total case tally now stands at 18,42,587, with the number of active cases coming down to 83,859. The cumulative recoveries have reached 17,10,050, with the State’s recovery rate inching towards 93%, rising to 92.81%. As many as 127 deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 47,599.

“Of a total of 1,11,32,231 laboratory samples tested thus far, 18,42,587 (case positivity rate of 16.55%) have returned positive with over 73,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality rate stands at 2.58%.

Pune district reported more than 800 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,56,501, while 25 deaths saw its total death toll reach 7,532. As per district administration figures, the active case figure has dipped slightly to 11,166, while its recovery rate incrementally rose to 94.35%.

Over 800 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai city reported 813 new cases to take its total case tally to 2,84,509, of which 13,754 are active. With 14 more fatalities, the city’s death toll rose to 10,945.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported 570 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,15,735, of which 4,498 are currently active. Nine deaths took the total death toll to 3,021.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported four deaths as its cumulative death toll remained constant at 1,687. As many as 128 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 53,020, of which 1,995 are active. Neighbouring Sangli reported 45 cases and eight deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 48,825, of which just 429 are active. Its cumulative death toll now stands at 1,723.

Kolhapur district reported just 11 cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 48,606, of which just 110 are active ones. The total death toll still remains constant 1,647.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 487 cases and three deaths as its total case tally reached 106,761, of which 2,594 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,739.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported a little over 40 cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 55,207, of which only 1,131 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,416.

Dr. Awate informed that currently a total of 5,47,504 people across the State were in home quarantine and 5,567 were in institutional quarantine facilities.