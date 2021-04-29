Recoveries outweigh cases in Maharashtra

Pune

29 April 2021 23:34 IST

68,537 patients discharged; surge of 66,159 cases; 771 more deaths

Maharashtra reported 68,537 recoveries on Thursday as opposed to 66,159 new COVID-19 cases as the State’s active case tally dipped to 6,70,301. A spike of 771 deaths pushed the total death toll to 67,985.

Of these, 383 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and 165 during the last week. A further 223 were from an earlier period, said the State Health Department. The total cases reached 45,39,553, while cumulative recoveries rose to 37,30,729, with the recovery rate at 83.69%. The case fatality rate has incrementally declined to 1.5%.

“Of 2,68,16,075 laboratory samples tested, 45,39,553 (with the average case positivity rising to 16.93%) have returned positive, with over 2.89 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune district reported nearly 12,000 new cases to take its case tally to 8,33,243, while 146 deaths (of which more than 105 were from an earlier period) pushed the toll to 9,438. As per district authorities, the active case tally dipped to 94,000, while the toll crossed 12,800.

Cases dip in Mumbai

Mumbai reported just 4,174 new cases, taking its tally to 6,44,583, of whom 67,255 are active, while 82 deaths took the total toll to 13,036.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported nearly 7,900 cases as its case tally reached 4,13,981, of whom 80,028 are active, while 65 more deaths pushed the toll to 5,090.

Satara in western Maharashtra reported 32 deaths and 2,175 cases, taking its total death toll to 2,253 and its total case tally to 1,00,245, of whom 17,459 are active.

Aurangabad recorded 27 deaths and more than 1,400 new cases. Its total death toll climbed to 1,945 and its total case tally reached 1,23,533, of whom 14,649 are active.

Ahmednagar reported 38 deaths and more than 2,800 cases, taking its toll to 1,950 and its total cases to 1,67,199, of whom 23,124 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported 4,200 new cases, taking its total case tally to 3,08,118, of whom 52,954 are active, while 35 deaths pushed its toll to 3,034.