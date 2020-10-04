Recoveries outpace case surge as Maharashtra tally nears 14.50 lakh

Pune

04 October 2020 23:42 IST

State reports 13,702 new cases; 15,048 patients discharged; 2,109 cases in Mumbai

COVID-19 recoveries in Maharashtra surpassed the case surge yet again, with the State reporting 13,702 new cases on Sunday while 15,048 patients were discharged after recovering from the novel coronavirus.

The State’s total case tally now stands at 14,43,409 and is inching towards the 14.50 lakh mark. The State also recorded as many as 326 more fatalities on Sunday, pushing its total death toll to 38,084. Of the cumulative cases, 2,55,281 are active, while the tally of recoveries has now risen to 11,49,603.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, “The recovery rate is nearly touching the 80% mark, rising to 79.64%, while the State’s case fatality rate currently stands at 2.64%.”

“Of a total 71,11,204 laboratory samples tested thus far, 14,43,409 (20.29%) have returned positive with around 76,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” said.

Massive spike in Pune

Pune district again reported a massive spike, with more than 3,000 new cases taking its total case tally to 3,03,138. A total of 39 more deaths saw its total toll climb to 5,972. However, as per the Pune district administration, the district’s recovery rate has now surged to nearly 85%, with the number of active cases in the district standing at just over 37,000.

Mumbai saw another big surge of 2,109 cases to take its total case load to 2,13,652, of which 28,108 are active. With 48 fatalities, the city’s death toll has risen to 9,108.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported more than 600 new cases as its total case tally crossed the 70,000 mark. With nine new fatalities, its cumulative death toll has risen to 1,932.

The Kalyan-Dombivali civic body has recorded eight more deaths to take its total death toll to 901, while 414 new cases saw its total case tally rise to 47,542.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported over 900 new cases, taking the district’s total tally to 81,742, of which 11,683 are active. With 26 more deaths its cumulative toll has climbed to 2,177.

In western Maharashtra, Satara district reported a sharp fatality spike of 48 to take its cumulative death toll to 1,108. As many as 645 fresh cases saw its total case tally rise to 39,26, of which 7,952 are active.

Sangli district reported 472 new cases to pushits total case load to 40,131, of which 7,564 are active. With 14 deaths, the total death toll has surged to 1,245.

Kolhapur district reported eight more deaths as its total death toll rose to 1,374. More than 250 cases took its total cases to 44,662, of which 6,715 are active.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported a massive spike of more than 1,000 cases as its total case tally reached 80,322, of which 16,554 are active. With eight more deaths, the district’s total death toll has climbed to 1,352.

223 new cases in Jalgaon

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported its lowest surge in days with just 223 cases and eight deaths as its total case tally rose to 48,831, of which 5,428 are active. The district’s death toll has climbed to 1,276. Ahmednagar reported nearly 650 new cases as its total case tally rose to 44,972, of which 8,865 are active. Seven deaths took its total toll to 708.

Dr. Awate said that currently, a total of 22,09,696 people across the State are in home quarantine, while 27,939 are in institutional quarantine facilities.