Recoveries on the rise again in Maharashtra

Pune

14 December 2020 23:36 IST

Active cases down to 72,383; Mumbai city reports 477 new cases, seven deaths

After three consecutive days of fresh COVID-19 cases outpacing recoveries, Maharashtra witnessed a heartening reverse trend, reporting just 2,949 new cases on Monday as opposed to just 4,610 patients discharged.

The State’s active case tally has again come down to 72,383 while the total case tally now stands at 18,83,365. With 60 deaths, the death toll in the State is at 48,269.

The cumulative recoveries stand at 17,61,615 with the recovery rate rising marginally to 93.54%.

However, the low case surge must be viewed in the context of lower samples (just 46,000) being tested as opposed to the daily average of around 70,000.

“Of a total 1,17,48,362 laboratory samples tested thus far, 18,83,365 (case positivity rate of 16.03%) have returned positive with nearly 46,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality was 2.56%.

Pune district reported nearly more than 600 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,62,783 while five deaths saw its total death toll reach 7,631.

As per district administration figures, the active cases has come down to 9,277 while its recovery rate has risen marginally to 94.95%.

Mumbai city reported 477 new cases to take its case tally to 2,91,113, of which 13,582 are active. Seven fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 10,984.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported over 300 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,19,611 of which 5,165 are currently active. Eight deaths took the fatalities to 3,103.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported a single death as its cumulative death toll rose to 1,725 while 80 fresh cases saw the case tally rise to 54,033 of which 2,130 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported just 26 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 49,226 of which just 382 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,741.

Kolhapur reported nine cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 49,172 of which 513 are active. The total death toll stands at 1,656.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported nearly 250 cases and 14 deaths as its total case tally reached 110,457 of which 3,085 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,795.

Like Kolhapur, Jalgaon, too, reported eight new cases and three deaths as its total case tally reached 55,574 of which only 851 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,418.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, a total of 5,04,406 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 4,335 were in institutional quarantine facilities.