Recoveries edge out cases yet again in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 4,360 recoveries as against 4,313 new COVID-19 cases, causing the active case tally to dip further to 50,466.

With 92 deaths, the State’s toll has risen to 1,37,643, while the case fatality rate remains constant at 2.12%. The total cases have reached 64,77,987, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 62,86,345, with the recovery rate rising incrementally to 97.04%.

“Of a total of 5,44,87,950 laboratory samples tested thus far, 64,77,987 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 11.89%) have returned positive, with more than 1.60 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported 950 new cases, taking its total cases to 11,22,035, while eight deaths pushed the total death to 18,722. As per district authorities, the active case tally has exceeded 10,000.

423 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 423 new cases to take its total tally to 7,45,433, while the active case count rose incrementally to 3,845. Three more deaths took the city’s toll to 15,987.

Ahmednagar reported 713 new cases and three deaths, taking its total cases to 3,11,427, of whom 4,937 are active. The district’s cumulative death toll rose to 6,561.

Satara reported 452 new cases and nine deaths, taking the total cases to 2,40,192, of whom 6,007 are active, while the death toll rose to 6,041.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 276 new cases and a single death. The total case tally stands at 2,02,403, with the active cases declining to 3,244, while its total death toll reached 5,493.

Kolhapur reported 106 new cases, but no deaths, taking its total case tally to 2,04,199. The active cases have now dipped to 1,016. The cumulative death toll stands at 5,803.