Recoveries cross 15 lakh in State

8,241 more discharged; 6,190 new cases, 127 deaths recorded

With 8,241 more COVID-19 patients being discharged in Maharashtra on Friday, the cumulative recoveries have crossed the 15 lakh mark to touch 15,03,050. In contrast, only 6,190 new cases were reported, taking the State’s total case tally to 16,72,858. With 127 more deaths, the total toll has reached 43,837.

The total number of active cases has dipped further to 1,25,418 and the recovery rate has risen to 89.85%. The State’s case fatality rate currently stands at 2.62%. “Of 89,06,826 laboratory samples tested so far, 16,72,858 (18.78%) have returned positive, with 69,000 samples being tested across the State in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune district reported 752 cases to take its tally to 3,33,106, while 14 deaths saw its toll climb to 6,671. As per the district administration, the recovery rate is 93.79% and active cases stand a little over 12,200 — a notable reduction from 40,000 in September.

1,145 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 1,145 new cases to take its case load to 2,56,505, of which 19,027 are active. With 32 fatalities, the city’s toll has risen to 10,261. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported 295 cases as its tally crossed 80,500. With six deaths, its death toll has risen to 2,042.

Nagpur reported 532 new cases, taking the district’s total tally to 1,01,873, of which 5,369 are active. Five deaths saw the toll rise to 2,727.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported just a single death, taking its toll to 1,407. As many as 260 new cases saw its tally rise to 47,373, of which 4,612 are active.

Sangli reported 109 cases and three deaths as the district’s tally reached 46,671, of which 2,960 are active. Its death toll has risen to 1,529.

Kolhapur recorded just 69 cases to take its case load to 47,163, of which 1,112 are active. Two fatalities pushed its death toll to 1608.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 500 fresh cases as its tally reached 93,938, of which only 4,920 are active. With a lone fatality, its death toll has touched 1,540.

Just 56 cases in Jalgaon

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported just 56 new cases and a single death as its tally reached 53,473, of which only 2,146 are active, while its death toll stands at 1,345.

A total of 25,29,462 people across the State are in home quarantine and 12,411 are in institutional quarantine facilities.