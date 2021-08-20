Recoveries continue to outpace case surge in Maharashtra

Pune

20 August 2021 23:25 IST

6,384 patients discharged, 4,365 new COVID-19 cases recorded in State

As many as 6,384 patients were discharged across Maharashtra on Friday, while 4,365 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, causing the State’s active case tally to further decline to 55,454.

With 105 deaths, the cumulative toll has risen to 1,35,672, while the case fatality rate stands at 2.11%. The total cases have reached 64,15,935, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 62,21,305, with the recovery rate standing at 96.97%.

“Of a total of 5,19,21,798 laboratory samples tested thus far, 64,15,935 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 12.36%) have returned positive, with more than 2.07 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported 882 new cases, taking its total cases to 11,08,547, while three deaths pushed the toll to 18,560. As per district authorities, the active case tally stands at a little over 8,200.

Mumbai reported 319 new cases to take its tally to 7,40,608, while active cases rose to 3,077. Six fatalities took the toll to 15,941.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said its vaccination drive would resume at civic and State-run centres in Mumbai from Saturday as fresh stock of over 1.6 lakh doses has arrived.

In a statement issued on Friday, the BMC said 1,60,240 vaccine doses arrived on Thursday night, comprising 1.5 lakh Covishield and 10,240 Covaxin doses.

Ahmednagar district reported more than 750 new cases and 11 deaths, taking its total cases to 3,01,583, of whom 5,709 are active. The district’s cumulative death toll has risen to 6,399.

Satara reported 554 new cases and 17 deaths, taking the tally to 2,32,685, of whom 6,658 are active, while the death toll climbed to 5,663. Neighbouring Sangli reported more than 550 new cases and 11 deaths. The total case tally stands at 1,97,207, with the active cases rising to 5,210, while its total death toll reached 5,327.

Kolhapur reported 187 new cases, taking its total case tally to 2,02,183. The active cases fell incrementally to 2,643. Three deaths took the cumulative death toll to 5,736.