Recoveries continue to exceed cases in Maharashtra

7,120 patients discharged as against 6,695 new infections; 120 deaths recorded

Maharashtra’s recoveries continued to outweigh cases, with 7,120 patients being discharged as against 6,695 new COVID-19 cases.

The active case tally now stands at 74,995, with the State Health Department completing the reconciliation of positive cases till July 26 (for Amravati district the process has been completed up to July 31). In this process, the number of active cases has increased by 2,231.

A total of 120 deaths took the State’s cumulative toll to 1,33,530, while the case fatality rate stands at 2.1%. The total case tally has reached 63,36,220 and cumulative recoveries have risen to 61,24,278, with the recovery rate standing at 96.66%.

“Of a total of 4,89,62,106 laboratory samples tested thus far, 63,36,220 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 12.98%) have returned positive, with over 2.18 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported more than 1,000 new cases, taking its total case tally to 10,93,032, while 12 deaths pushed the death toll to over 18,370. As per district authorities, the active case tally has declined to a little over 9,000.

Meanwhile, the Pune Traders’ Association, which had earlier warned the State government that it would be compelled to violate lockdown regulations curtailing shop timings unless relaxations were forthcoming, has said it would be keeping shops open beyond 7 p.m..

The opposition BJP have been strongly supporting the traders’ demands. Earlier this week, the government had eased restrictions in 25 districts of the State, but not in Pune, which continues to face ‘Level 3’ restrictions.

Mumbai reported 327 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,36,553, while the active count has marginally risen again to 5,036. Nine fatalities took the city’s death count to 15,929.

Ahmednagar reported more than 800 cases and 13 deaths, taking its total cases to 2,90,548 of whom 6,220 are active. Its cumulative death toll has risen to 6,243.

Kolhapur reported more than 800 new cases, taking its total case tally to 1,96,850. The active cases rose again to 5,152. As many as nine deaths saw the cumulative death toll rise to 5,568.

Satara reported 951 new cases and 17 deaths to take the total cases to 2,22,210, of whom 7,516 are active, while the death toll climbed to 5,363.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 672 new cases and 23 deaths. The total case tally stands at 1,88,314, with the active cases rising to 7,863. Its total death toll reached 5,113.