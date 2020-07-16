Record spike of 8,641 cases takes Maharashtra tally past 2.80 lakh

Pune

16 July 2020 23:47 IST

1,476 new cases, 56 more deaths in Mumbai; 13 fresh cases in Dharavi

Maharashtra reported a staggering 8,641 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest single-day surge yet, pushing its tally past the 2.80 lakh mark to reach 2,84,281. The State also recorded 266 more deaths, taking its total toll to 11,194.

Maharashtra has reported a single-day jump of over 8,000 cases for the second time in less than a week. The previous high of 8,139 cases was reported on July 11.

Mumbai’s case load touched 97,950, with the city reporting 1,476 new cases. The city also recorded 56 more deaths, taking its toll to 5,523. Mumbai accounts for 24,307 of the 1,14,648 active cases in the State. The case tally in Dharavi rose to 2,428, with 13 new cases being reported on Thursday.

Health Department officials said 5,527 patients were discharged on Thursday, pushing the tally of recoveries to 1,58,140. State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the State’s recovery rate stands at 55.63%, while its case fatality rate has reduced to 3.94%.

Pune district reported a spike of 1,525 cases to take its tally to 46,668. State officials said there were 27,389 active cases in the district, while the Pune district administration said the figure was just over 16,000. The district also recorded 35 deaths, raising its total toll to 1,237.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane district reported a spike of 828 cases to take its tally past the 26,000 mark. The district also reported 28 deaths, pushing its toll to 816. Kalyan-Dombivli recorded 590 new cases, taking its total case load to 16,661. The civic body recorded 18 fatalities to take its death toll to 257.

In Navi Mumbai, 285 new cases pushed the city’s tally to 12,004, while Panvel reported 170 new cases, taking its cumulative tally to 4,866.

The case load in Ulhasnagar touched 5,263, with 208 fresh cases. Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar recorded spikes of 134 and 326 cases, taking their total case tallies to 6,570 and 8,799 respectively. Mira-Bhayander also reported 22 deaths, raising its total toll to 221.

A surge of 282 cases in Raigad district pushed its tally to 5,190. The district also recorded 25 deaths, taking its cumulative toll to 94. Jalgaon and Nashik — hotspots in north Maharashtra — recorded surges of 292 and 241 cases respectively, pushing their tallies to 6,868 and 8,174. While Nashik has 3,025 active cases, the figure in Jalgaon is 2,401.

Aurangabad district, a hotspot in the Marathwada region, reported 119 new cases, pushing its cumulative tally to 8,940, of which 3,686 are active cases. With five more deaths, the district’s toll has reached 355.

Dr. Awate said, “Till date, of a total of 14,46,386 laboratory samples, 2,84,281 (19.65%) have tested positive. Nearly 38,000 samples were tested across the State on Thursday.” He said 7,10,394 people across the State are in home quarantine, while 42,833 are in institutional quarantine.