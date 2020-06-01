Real estate body looks to fill void created by migrant exodus

Pune

Pune

01 June 2020

CREDAI Pune to train and employ 50,000 local youth

The Pune chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) has announced a drive to train and hire youth across the State in Pune’s real estate and construction sector, in an attempt to fill the vacuum caused by the return of migrant labourers to their hometowns.

The initiative from CREDAI-Pune Metro, called ‘Kushalta’, aims to train around 50,000 youth across villages and towns to transform them into a skilled workforce for the State, as well as Pune district’s burgeoning real estate sector. The pilot project will involve training around 1,000 youngsters.

Suhas Merchant, President, CREDAI-Pune Metro, said at least 200 big projects have been held back owing to the exodus.

“We estimate that around 70% of the migrant labour population in the State has gone back to their hometowns during the COVID-19-induced lockdown,” said Mr Merchant.

“There is a massive labour shortage plaguing the construction sector in the district and the State, and there is tremendous uncertainty on when these migrant labourers will return.”

‘Kushalta’, which is to be implemented through the ‘Kushal CREDAI’ wing of the confederation, will also provide local youth an employment opportunity, said Mr. Merchant.

“We plan to train 50,000 youth from the State’s rural hinterland and towns and transform them into a skilled and semi-skilled workforce in the construction segment,” he said. The confederation will soon issue advertisements in this regard, besides working closely with the local administration across the State to source the youth.

Realtor J.P. Shroff, who heads the Kushal CREDAI wing said their past experience of training over 35,000 construction workers in making them more efficient and productive, would be the key driver of this initiative.

Separate training modules would be developed to help trainees adapt to the work climate in the construction sector, he said. The free training programmes and workshops will be conducted in Pune once the lockdown is lifted. The contractors will provide for their food and lodging.

Aditya Javdekar, Secretary, CREDAI Pune Metro, said CREDAI will act as a facilitator in the process of training and placement. “The relevant details for the enrolment to these programmes will be announced soon,” he said.