Ravi Pujari’s police custody extended till March 15

He was extradited to India in February 2020

The special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime court on Tuesday extended gangster Ravi Pujari’s police custody till March 15 in a case of firing outside a hotel in suburban Mumbai in 2016.

Pujari was extradited to India in February 2020 and produced before the court on February 23 after being brought from Bengaluru.

The case against him is that his gang members fired a few shots at complainant, owner of the hotel in Vile Parle, on October 21, 2016. They are alleged to have given Pujari’s contact details to the owner but he didn’t call the gangster. The shooter and seven others were arrested.

On February 23, Mumbai’s Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe had told reporters that 49 cases have been registered against Pujari in various parts of the city, including on charges of murder, attempt to murder and extortion. “The Mumbai police had submitted strong evidence against Pujari in connection with 10 cases before a Senegal court and requested his extradition. The court had passed the extradition order after a lot of arguments with the defence lawyer in the court,” he said.