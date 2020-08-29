‘Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar recognition of our hard work’

International Institute of Sports Management, founded by ex-cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni and wife Rasika, to be honoured today

Nilesh Kulkarni has a penchant for firsts. The former cricketer, who became the first Indian bowler to pick a wicket off his first ball in Test cricket in 1997, continued the trend off the field even after hanging up his boots. In 2010, Mr. Kulkarni and his wife Rasika co-founded the International Institute of Sports Management (IISM), with an eye on providing professionals to an industry that was then taking baby steps in the country.

Since then, besides having groomed more than 1,500 sports industry professionals, IISM has also been recognised as the University of Mumbai’s sports management degree course. On Saturday, the educational institute will receive its biggest achievement and recognition during its decade-long sojourn when it will be presented the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar by President Ram Nath Kovind during a virtual National Sports Awards ceremony.

‘A special moment’

“It is a reward and recognition of the hard work put in by the students, associates, faculty members and last but not the least, team IISM, over the last 10 years,” an elated Mr. Kulkarni told The Hindu on Friday. “It is an extremely special moment for all of us at IISM,” he said.

When the couple — with Mr. Kulkarni having achieved sporting excellence and Rasika possessing a strong event management background — started planning IISM after his retirement from First Class cricket in 2007, there were many sceptics whether a sports management institute would make sense. But their vision was clear.

“Sports as an industry was almost non-existent back then. Only after the advent of IPL people realised the need for sports professionals in India,” Mr. Kulkarni said.

“Since then, almost 14 to 15 national franchise leagues have emerged and all these leagues have required trained, professional workforce and managers to cater to the demands of the industry. Be it management, sales, operations, when it comes to sports, you need a different outlook and we are glad to have contributed to it,” he said.

Over the last decade, IISM has moved from a small facility on the Jai Hind College premises to a sprawling facility in Marol. It has resulted in it evolving into an institute with a thrust on practical knowledge and primary data generation hub.

“We let our students have at least 150 hours of experience on the field in an academic year. Besides, in the last three to four years, our students have generated more than 25 papers in order to create primary data. These kids are going to be torch-bearers for the sports industry and our endeavour is to help them get a hands-on experience.”

Besides tying up with major sports industry firms, IISM has been associated with Khelo India Games and the Sports Authority of India over the last couple of years. Mr. Kulkarni stresses that his learnings as a cricketer have helped him a great deal during his second stint.

“Cricket taught me on the field all the management lessons, including leadership, decision-making and critical thinking. Most importantly, the ability of handling failure and rising from it,” Mr. Kulkarni said.

‘Long way to go’

“Rasika and I have converted it into our organisation motto. We have failed but we have learnt to convert it into a baby step for success. It’s just a beginning, still a long way to go,” he said.