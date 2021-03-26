Rashmi Shukla pressured MLA to join BJP after polls: Awhad

Legislator is now MoS for Public Health in MVA govt.

State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad claimed on Thursday that former Commissioner of Intelligence Rashmi Shukla misused her powers to pressure Rajendra Patil Yadravkar — Independent MLA and current Minister of State for Medical Education, Public Health and Family Welfare — to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) instead of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) after the Assembly polls.

Mr. Awhad said, “Rashmi Shukla called, met and asked Rajendra Yadravkar to not join the MVA. She instead asked him to join the BJP. We had come to know about this matter then. When the MVA government was formed, she apologised for her actions.”

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader on Wednesday alleged that Ms. Shukla had intercepted calls without permission from the then Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sitaram Kunte, who now serves as the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra.

Mr. Awhad said a section of officers have been working for the BJP and many of them are still working in the present government. “Rashmi Shukla presented false reasons to secure permission for phone tapping. Phones of different individuals were tapped and it was a systematic plan to defame the State government,” he said.

The minister said that none of the officers mentioned in Ms. Shukla’s report were transferred. “Above all, these conversations are of individuals who have no relation whatsoever with the Home Minister or with the concerned officer. It seems, the whole thing was planted with a purpose to trouble the government,” he said.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, State Congress chief Nana Patole alleged that some IPS officers in the Maharashtra cadre, who have been secretly helping the BJP on directions of the Central government, will face action. “We have come to know that there are some officers who have been secretly helping the BJP against the MVA government. They have breached the oath of secrecy, and hence they will face action,” he said.

Reacting to Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis’s allegations, Mr. Patole said, “He is clearly misleading the people and maligning the image of the State at the national level.” The BJP has been targeting the Maharashtra government ever since it lost power, he alleged.

Asked if the MVA government is shielding Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the wake of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against him, Mr. Patole said, “We are setting up an inquiry into the charges. When Mr. Fadnavis was the chief minister, he used to give a clean chit to his ministers.”

A delegation of MVA ministers will soon be meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. A delegation from the BJP had met Mr. Koshyari on Wednesday, requesting him to seek a status report from the Chief Minister on the State’s law and order situation.