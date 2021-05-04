Rashmi Shukla moves HC seeking no coercive action

A Division Bench will hear the case of alleged phone tapping today

Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla approached the Bombay High Court on Monday as she was apprehending arrest and sought no coercive action against her by the Cyber Crime Department in the case of alleged phone tapping that leaked certain documents related to postings of police personnel.

Ms. Shukla, who moved the court through advocate Sameer Nangre, claimed, “The approach of the State is to arm-twist Ms. Shukla by a bogus and frivolous case.”

She is an IPS officer of 1988 cadre and has been in the police service for more than 30 years. She is currently the additional director general of south zone, CRPF, Hyderabad.

The plea said, “She has exposed the nexus between ministers and politicians and gross corruption involved in assigning posting to police officers. This reveals her courage and integrity in performing official duties and her best endeavour to expose and eliminate corruption by bringing the guilty to book. Instead of applauding her work, government authorities are framing her in a false criminal case.”

The matter will be heard by a Division Bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and Manish Pitale on May 4.

In March-end, Leader of the opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis had cited a letter allegedly written by Ms. Shukla to then Maharashtra Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal about alleged corruption in police transfers. The letter is believed to have relied upon leaked conversations by Ms. Shukla.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in a report to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleged that Ms. Shukla had leaked the confidential report to Mr. Fadnavis.

After a few days, a press release issued by the police said, “On March 26, an FIR was registered at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) cybercrime police station against an unidentified person for leaking confidential documents related to corruption in police transfers in Maharashtra. The FIR was registered by the Maharashtra Intelligence Department under the Official Secrets Act.”

On April 26 and 28, summons was issued to Ms. Shukla, asking her to appear before the BKC cybercrime police station. Meanwhile, she moved the Hyderabad High Court seeking to declare the summons illegal and arbitrary.