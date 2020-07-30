Ram temple at Ayodhya symbol of social harmony, says VHP

Mumbai

30 July 2020 23:20 IST

‘Some people have made opposing the temple their profession’

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday said the ceremony on August 5 to mark the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will showcase the togetherness of the country and motivate people to celebrate social harmony, and national unity and pride.

The VHP, which is affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has urged people to organise pujas on August 5, light lamps in the evening, and make a donation to a good cause.

At a press conference in Nagpur, Milind Parande, central secretary general of the VHP, said, “Lord Ram gave the message of social harmony and empowerment from his own life. Water and soil will be carried to Ayodhya from thousands of holy rivers, pilgrimage centres and shrines across the country to form a part and parcel of the foundation and consecration ceremony of the temple.”

Taking on critics

On Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s statement that building the temple will not cure COVID-19, Mr. Parande said only those working against the interests of Hindus will make such statements. “Each and every person concerned about national interests must not oppose the temple. Some people have made opposition to the Ram temple their profession. The Supreme Court has given its verdict and those who swear by the Constitution must abide by it,” he said.

Mr. Parande said the temple’s construction is a matter of pride for Hindus. He said the emancipation of Ahalya by lord Ram, high esteem shown to Shabari Mata and camaraderie with Nishadraj are illustrations of social harmony. He said soil and water will be carried to Ayodhya from historical places such as Nagpur, the birthplace of the RSS; Kashi, the birthplace of Sant Ravidasji; and Mahu, the birthplace of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Mr. Parande said that soil and water will also be transported to Ayodhya from Maharshi Valmiki Ashram at Sitamarhi in Bihar, Kachargad in Gondia district in Vidarbha, Ramrekhadham in Jharkhand, Tantya Bheel’s holy land in Madhya Pradesh, the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Jain Lal Mandir in Delhi, and Valmiki Temple in Delhi, where Mahatma Gandhi stayed for 72 days.