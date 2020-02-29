Wadhawan in JJ Hospital for discomfort in chest

Housing Development Infrastructure Limited chairman Rakesh Wadhawan was admitted to State-run JJ Hospital on Wednesday after he complained of discomfort in the chest.

The key accused in the ₹4,355-crore Punjab Maharashtra Cooperative Bank fraud is currently in the medical intensive care unit. “His vitals are stable and his condition is not critical,” hospital’s dean Dr. Pallavi Saple said. “We are monitoring him continuously,” Dr. Saple said. Mr. Wadhawan has been under judicial custody in the Arthur Road jail.