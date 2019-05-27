Rakesh Prabhu rocks the field with his sixes, but has he been ‘sighted’?

While Narendra Modi scorched the Lok Sabha league tables, there was another blaster who was making his presence felt at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Rakesh Prabhu, who was representing Eagle Thane Strikers (ETS) was on a sixer-hitting spree against Namo Bandra Blasters on Thursday, and for a while, it looked like he was unstoppable. His 24-ball knock in the T20 Mumbai competition made people in the stands sit up and take notice, perhaps wide-eyed as well. “I am confident of long hits and tried not to get stuck in defensive mode,” he told The Hindu.

At a time when entertainment and cricket share a turf, be it the Indian Premier League (IPL) or a local tournament, big hitters are sure to get the eyeballs. More so, when they are left-handed batsmen.

Cricket lovers at the venue are familiar with the Mumbai Indians’ pack of big hitters, from the lanky Hardik Pandya to the lumbering Kieron Pollard, giving fans in the stands plenty of catching practice during IPL matches. On the ground, new players swing freely, hoping to catch the attention of a talent scout seated in those very stands.

“The IPL is a huge platform to show talent for players at higher levels, whereas the T20 Mumbai gives maidan cricketers an opportunity. It would be great if the performances get noticed,” said Mr. Prabhu (33), after a match-winning 64. Ironically, he got into the Mumbai squad for the West Zone Inter-State T20 2017 as a bowler.

The southpaw struck eight stylish sixes, each stroke executed with an elegant swing of the bat, preceded by unhurried footwork and clarity about the direction where the ball was to be propelled. Blessed with strong shoulders and balance, he hit through the line and connected cleanly each time. “The ball was coming on nicely off the pitch, so I backed myself. I feel happy to have given joy to my teammates,” said the batsman, promoted to number four to get quick runs. Mr. Prabhu’s side chased down 148 in only 11.2 overs.

T20 Mumbai games are telecast live on Star Sports, so it is assumed the Victory CC batsman who represents Jain Irrigation on the local circuit will be treated with respect on his next outing in local tournaments for his club as well as the organisation.

His teammates, though, knew what they had among them. When the winning runs were scored, they sprinted to the wicket from the boundary line and hugged him.

Although ETS was eliminated before the semi-final stage, Mr. Prabhu left a lasting impression: his eight sixes is the maximum by a local in one T20 Mumbai knock, while his sum total of knocks from three appearances at the Wankhede is nine sixes and three fours.

This was power in full display.