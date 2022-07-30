Mumbai

Rajshri Production gutted, leaving one dead

Smoke rises from a fire at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex, in Mumbai, on July 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI MUMBAI July 30, 2022 00:27 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 00:27 IST

One person died, as a major fire broke out on two adjacent film sets, at Chitrakoot Grounds in suburban Andheri West, on Friday afternoon, a civic official said.

The fire, which started around 4.30 p.m., was doused after five hours with the help of eight fire engines, five water jetties and other equipment, he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Two film sets, one of Rajshri Productions, and another of director Luv Ranjan's new film were gutted, said Mr. Ashok Dubey, General Secretary, Federation of Western India Cine Employees.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As per civic officials, Mr. Manish Devashi (32), who was injured in the fire, was declared brought dead at civic-run Cooper Hospital.

Another person who was doing set lighting work on Mr. Ranjan's set, suffered minor injuries, according to Mr. Dubey.

The cause of the fire, which started in a temporary pandal where some wooden items were stored, was not yet clear, fire brigade officials said.

The contractor who erected these sets was the same person who had erected the film set at Bangur Nagar, which had caught fire a year and a half ago, Mr. Ashok Dubey alleged.

"Fires keep breaking out quite often (on film sets), and we fail to understand on what basis the municipal corporation gives permission to build sets. Fire safety rules should be followed," Mr. Dubey added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Mumbai
Read more...