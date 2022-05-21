Raj Thackeray unlikely to give up on loudspeakers yet

Sources say he will reveal the circumstances under which his Ayodhya visit was postponed

Facing embarrassment after postponing his Ayodhya tour following a threat from a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is unlikely to drift from his new-found Hindutva agenda in his rally at Pune on Sunday.

“He has declared that he will talk about the circumstances around which his tour got postponed. But as far as we know, the party has not given up on our agenda of illegal loudspeakers in mosques. He will push the issue further,” said a senior MNS leader, privy to developments.

The leader said that there is no question of dropping the issue of loudspeakers. “The party and its workers have been patient for few weeks now; first over the police action against us and then over the Lok Sabha MP’s threat issue. We expect him to give a befitting reply to all. There will be fireworks tomorrow for sure,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray, at a press conference, had said that the issue of loudspeakers is not limited to a day-long agitation but will continue for days and months, till the time Supreme Court order on it will be followed.

Mr. Thackeray on Friday announced that he will not be going to Ayodhya on June 5 as decided earlier, but the tour has been postponed. Uttar Pradesh MP Brij Bhushan Singh had demanded an apology from Mr. Thackeray on account of the MNS’ past mistreatment of North Indians and the party’s regional chauvinism. While the MNS chief did not respond, the BJP itself had contradicted its MP saying nobody can be stopped from visiting Lord Ram.