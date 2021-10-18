Raj Thackeray advised to join hands with BJP

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday met Guru Maa Kanchan Giri and Jagadguru Suryacharya who suggested that he should join hands with the BJP.

“If ideologies match on the issue of Hindutva then MNS should tie up with the BJP,” said Giri after her meeting with Mr. Thackeray at the latter’s residence.

She said they had a discussion about the formation of a Hindu rashtra. “We held a discussion about Hindu rashtra as well as about his opinions about north Indians. He has affection about north Indians,” she said.

She added that people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh should live without fear in Mumbai as she saw Mr. Thackeray’s love for north Indians. She said Mr. Thackeray was planning to visit Ayodhya in December.

The MNS chief’s growing proximity with the BJP received a boost following the meeting as the party may tie up with the BJP for the coming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The two had also joined hands for the recently held Palghar zilla parishad elections.