Raj Kundra involved in producing, streaming of pornographic content: Mumbai Police

Mumbai:

31 July 2021 16:20 IST

Businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra was involved in producing and streaming of pornographic content, Mumbai police told the Bombay High Court on Saturday.

Chief public prosecutor Aruna Pai appeared before a single bench of Justice A.S. Gadkari in a virtual hearing and said a case was registered on February 5 against Mr. Kundra and his business aide Ryan Thorpe.

Advertising

Advertising

The duo was booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 292 (Sale, etc., of obscene books, etc) of the Indian Penal Code and several relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women.

She said on April 3, the chargesheet was filed which states that Mr. Kundra was involved in producing and streaming pornographic content through an app called ‘Hotshots’ and ‘BollyFame.’

She added 51 movies have been seized from Mr. Kundra’s personal laptop and call detail records and obscene videos and photos were found on the App. The hearing will continue on August 2.

Mr. Kundra is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail. The court was hearing a petition filed by the two challenging their arrest in connection with the pornographic racket busted early this year.