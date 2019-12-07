Raising awareness through art

Cultural groups from across the State converged at Shivaji Park on Friday to create awareness of the rise in atrocities against Dalits and other minority groups in the country. The groups highlighted issues such as mob lynchings, crime against women and corruption through art forms like poetry, music and street plays.

“Our motive is to use the art of the oppressed to gather the masses and convey the issues we are facing,” said Vinit Vichare, a representative of the Samta Kala Manch, which been active for the past 12 years.

Mr. Vichare, an M.A. political science student at Mumbai University, said, “We use words and lyrics that call for bringing about a revolution. We use songs to reach out to people. If somebody just randomly starts giving a speech, nobody will pay heed to him. But a street performance attracts a crowd. It creates more impact.”

Siddharth Baviskar from the city-based Yalgaar Sanskritik Manch spoke about the importance of educating the youth on salient features of the Constitution and the movements fighting for equality in the country.

He said, “Our main work involves spreading awareness of important issues among youths.” A former student of theatre, Mr. Baviskar emphasised on the power of the art form. He said, “This is a medium that attracts people and is easily understandable as well.”

Former broadcast journalist and musician Mayank Saxena, who recently collaborated with Yalgaar Sanskritik Manch, said the Yalgaar Band has been formed to reach out to people who do not speak Marathi.

He said, “We have decided to use modern genres such as rock to diversify our reach. Yalgaar Sanskritik Manch, being a Marathi-based folk group, cannot reach out to those who don’t speak Marathi. We will be performing in Hindi.”