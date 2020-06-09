Rainy week likely for Mumbai, neighbouring areas as monsoon approaches

Conditions have become favourable for the onset of monsoon in south Konkan in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The department has forecast rain and thundershowers in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad from Wednesday to Friday.

Monsoon has advanced into more parts of the country, and is likely to arrive in Mumbai on June 11. On Monday, IMD Mumbai said: “Conditions are becoming favourable for the further onset of monsoon into some parts of Konkan in next two days.” This means monsoon will most likely reach south Konkan, which consists of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, by June 10. Mumbai falls in the north Konkan region.

The IMD has forecast rain for most parts of the State this week. It has issued a yellow alert for Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Mumbai from Wednesday to Friday. These four districts are likely to get “thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places,” during this period.

There is an orange alert (very heavy rain) for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for Friday.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather has said onset of monsoon in Mumbai will be around June 14.

As the rains approach, days have become pleasant in the city and nights are becoming cooler. Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the minimum temperature was 22.3 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal.

Staying safe

In Pune district, as a precautionary measure in wake of the approaching monsoon and the COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration has prohibited entry of visitors and tourists to dams and other scenic spots.

Issuing a directive in this regard on Monday, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram warned that an FIR would be lodged under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against any person found violating this order.

Stating that a number of people have drowned in dam waters at popular spots like Bhushi dam in Lonavala in recent years, Mr. Ram said the order is aimed at deterring reckless visitors congregating for monsoon picnics at these places.

“Entry has been restricted to the Bhushi dam in Maval taluka, Mulshi dam and Tamhini ghat [in Mulshi taluka], Malshej ghat in Junnar tehsil, Bhimashankar in Ambegaon, Panshet dam in Velhe and other areas in the district,” Mr. Ram said.

These areas receive extremely heavy rainfall during the monsoon every year, with people flocking to these spots every weekend.

“Given incessant showers during the rainy season in the dam area, the water level rises suddenly owing to discharge of excess water. However, many tourists, oblivious to any danger, continue to gather in these places. There have been a number of unfortunate accidents in the past and hence we have prohibited any visitors to these spots this year,” the District Collector said.

He said the prevalence of the novel coronavirus was another factor in issuing the directive as there was the danger of a sudden rush of people gathering to these places once lockdown regulations are relaxed.

These restrictions, however, are only for tourists visiting dams and ghats. “There is no restriction on people visiting these tehsils for work purposes,” he said.