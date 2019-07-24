Rains to pick up in Bombay from July 25: Skymet

Mumbaikars need to be prepared as rainfall is likely to pick up significantly after July 25, private weather forecaster Skymet has said. Rainfall, which at the moment is confined to pockets, will be widespread and intense during this period.

In its latest forecast for this week, Skymet has said a mix of weather systems like cyclonic circulations and troughs are going to form in the next 10 days. These systems, it said, will be vital in giving rains to the entire country. CEO Jatin Singh said the ‘break monsoon’ period was almost over and revival symptoms could already be seen in the form of heavy rains in Kerala.

“In the next 24 hours, rain will start in some more parts of the country, thereby creating active monsoon conditions. This spell of rain with very short breaks in between will last for the next 10 days, which means until the end of the month,” he said.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM), according to Skymet, made progress on Friday (July 19) to cover the last post of the country, which clearly indicated that the southwest monsoon had again entered an active phase. “This spell of rain will be immensely helpful in pulling down the countrywide rainfall deficiency of 18%, which is significantly high,” Mr. Singh said.

Skymet claimed this is a result of the break monsoon period wherein very little rain was observed in the country. There has been 291.3 mm of rain in the country so far (June 1 to July 20) against the normal of 356.8 mm. The worst affected region during this period has been Central India, where the deficiency has risen to 19% from 6% on July 14.

“Unlike June, July started on a good note, due to which the countrywide rainfall deficiency (June 1 to July 13) dropped to settle at 12% from 33% on June 30. But due to the break monsoon period from July 14, the deficiency kept mounting and it now settles at 18%,” it said.

Mr. Singh pointed out that for July alone, the deficit would not going to be high. “According to the rainfall data available with us, the shortfall in July stands at a meagre 2%, which is only going to improve with the coming spell of rain. In the next 10 days, we will definitely see the southwest monsoon giving good amounts of rain in most parts of the country. Places like Rajasthan, Marathwada and Vidarbha will also receive decent rains during this period,” Skymet predicted.