Rains lash Thane and Palghar as cyclone ‘Maha’ fizzles out

Many parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Friday morning, and the city recorded 32.6mm rainfall in 24-hours leading upto 8.30 a.m. on November 8, 2019.

Mumbaikars experienced thunder and rainfall in different parts of the city, including Andheri, Malad, Borivali, Nahur, and Chembur, among others. There was rainfall in some parts of the city on Thursday too.

The rain is said to be due to cloud cover caused by the remnants of cyclone Maha.

K.S. Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD, tweeted, "rainfall in Mumbai and around in last 24 hrs was light to moderate with more impact on suburbs and Thane area. Post MAHA cyclonic strorm effect causing convection during early morning hours. Thane side still its cloudy as seen from radar. Now sun is out and weather improving."

People took to social media to report the November rains.

Thane, Palghar affected

Heavy rains lashed parts of Thane and Palghar districts till early hours of Friday, says the district disaster management control (DDMC).

Although no casualties were reported during the downpour that began late on Thursday night, low-lying areas in the districts witnessed water-logging, states a DDMC report.

According to the report, seashore villages of Dahanu, Chinchani, Boisar, Safale and Kelve in Palghar district received heavy showers.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m., Thane recorded 59.94 mm rainfall, taking the season’s total to 4,565.10 mm.

Thane and Palghar district administrations had stepped up preparedness in the wake of cyclonic storm ‘Maha’ that weakened into a depression in the Arabian Sea, off Gujarat coast.

The Palghar district administration had already ordered closure of educational institutions between November 6 and 8.