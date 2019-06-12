Rains are here, but BMC still demolishing structures near nullahs

The first showers have already hit the city, but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has just begun demolitions along Bandra’s Chamdawadi nullah and Dharavi’s Mukhyadhyapak nullah to ease the flow of rainwater. The two nullahs swell every monsoon and cause waterlogging in nearby areas.

Areas such as Kherwadi, Behrampada, Jaybharat Society, Railway Colony, S.V. Road, Teen Bangla and J.P. Road get flooded as the Chamdawadi nullah swells every year. There was a proposal to widen the nullah, but it has encroachments on either side. Some of these structures are up to five storeys high and also pose a hindrance to the movement of fire engines in case of a fire.

The BMC mobilised 350 staffers while the police deployed around 300 personnel for the demolitions that began on Monday. Encroachments near Bandra Terminus, Behrampada, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Railway Colony and Rangoon Colony are being pulled down.

On Monday, 37 structures were demolished while on Tuesday, around 70 were razed. The demolitions were on till late into the night. The BMC has targeted removal of all structures by the end of this week, involving the Disaster Management Act for urgent action. The affected, eligible slumdwellers have been given alternative accommodation in Malad’s Appapada and Mahul.

Asked why the BMC is taking action this late when the rains have already arrived, Anand Vagralkar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, said, “In case of Chamdawadi, some people had moved court. Besides, deciding on eligibility of slumdwellers for rehabilitation is a long process. But we can widen the nullah even now. It will take about a week and will give some relief.”

Near Mukhyadhyapak nullah, BMC staffers faced resistance from slumdwellers on Tuesday, and irate residents beat up an engineer. The BMC has filed a police complaint at the Dharavi police station. The engineer has been admitted to Sion Hospital for injuries.

Of the 34 structures in Dharavi, 20 were removed on Tuesday. The BMC has mobilised 90 staffers and 80 policemen for the effort. The nullah leads to the Mithi river, and widening it will reduce waterlogging in Matunga and Dharavi. Eligible slumdwellers have been given alternative accommodation in Mahul. The demolition will continue on Wednesday.