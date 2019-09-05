Rain plays spoilsport, ruins Dungi villagers’ Ganeshotsav get-together

After heavy rain flooded their homes in July, around 130 residents of Dungi village had shifted to Karanjade village in Chinchpada and Pargaon village in Panvel. They had recently decided to get together to celebrate the Ganesh festival for one last time at their village. Though the families returned to the village, the incessant rain put paid to their plans.

‘Nature had other plans’

Adesh Naik, a resident of the village, said, “We have a tradition of performing a ritual before bringing Ganapati to a new house. We wanted to conduct the ritual at our old homes so that from next year the festival can be held at our new homes. But the nature had different plans.”

Around 30 families had kept Ganesh idols at their homes, but the heavy downpour and resultant waterlogging forced them to immerse all the idols on Wednesday. Mr. Naik said, “A few residents who had planned to keep the Ganapati for one-and-a-half days immersed their idol on Tuesday. The others who wanted to keep the idols for five or 10 days had to immerse them on Wednesday itself as the water level kept rising in their homes. We had returned to Dungi for the ritual as the rains had abated and the weather seemed favourable.”

Mr. Naik said that the families left Dungi village after the immersions and reached Karanjade village and Pargaon village on Wednesday.

Awaiting rehabilitation

The village located outside the core area of the Navi Mumbai airport project site was flooded for the first time last monsoon owing to the Ulwe river diversion work for the project. CIDCO had then claimed that flooding would cease in the area once the diversion work was completed.

However, this year too, the village was swamped. CIDCO then agreed to rehabilitate the villagers and provide rent for 18 months and other incentives it had offered to the residents of the 10 villages who had relocated from the project site’s core area.

Mr. Naik said, “The place for our resettlement has not yet been decided. We were not satisfied with the place they were offering us.”