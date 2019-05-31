Rain may get the better of roads; BMC moving slow

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not yet started work on 545 roads across the city, including 396 new ones that were to be taken up after October 2018. It has managed to complete 300 works, most of which are ‘spillovers’ from last year. Work on another 533 is under way.

Every year, the BMC comes in for criticism for craters on Mumbai roads. In the past, the issue has received national media attention due to several pothole-related deaths. Every year, around October 1, the BMC undertakes new road work besides continuing with leftover work. The Roads Department categorises roads and junctions into priority I, II and III categories, depending upon the scope of resurfacing, repair works to be undertaken and their urgency. Roads and junctions that need to be reconstructed fall under the ‘project roads’ category.

Till June 30, 2018, the BMC had completed work on 1,377 roads across the city. After the monsoon of 2018, that is by October 1, the BMC was supposed to start work on another 1,378 roads. These included 636 spillover works and 742 new works. Of these, the BMC has managed to complete only 300 road works. Here too, only 44 are new works while the rest are spillovers from the previous year. Also, since last year, the BMC has deleted around 242 proposed works due to various factors such as lack of traffic no-objection certificate. As May 31 is the official deadline to finish work, it is unlikely that work on all 533 has been completed. By this day every year, all work is stopped, trenches secured and barricaded.

Asked about this situation, a senior department officer said, “In most of these cases, issuing of work orders has been delayed, partly due to the election code of conduct. In some cases, the committee did not take decisions instantly. In the case of these pending works, work orders were issued recently but work will only start after the monsoon.”

Another officer blamed poor availability of labour as one of the factors for the delay while yet another pinned the blame on haphazard trenching by utility agencies.

“It is true that many proposals got stalled due to the code of conduct. But the department should have pre-empted this and planned accordingly. Everyone knew a code of conduct was going to be in place. After the monsoon, works start in October 1 but this time, that will not happen either as the code of conduct for Assembly elections will be in place. Work will start only in November,” Congress corporator Asif Zakaria said.