Rain lashes Panvel; Navi Mumbai has it easier

Vehicles motor along the flooded Sion-Panvel highway after heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Vehicles motor along the flooded Sion-Panvel highway after heavy rainfall on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Yogesh Mhatre

Many areas in Panvel waterlogged, traffic crawls beyond Kharghar

Panvel received heavy rainfall and many areas were waterlogged on Wednesday, while Navi Mumbai saw moderate rainfall through the day.

Kalamboli circle, Khanda Colony, ONGC bridge and the internal roads in Panvel City were flooded. “We did not receive any call regarding tree fall or short circuit. There was flooding on the ONGC bridge and we used water pumps there. As the rainfall reduced, so did the flooding,” said Anil Jadhav from the disaster management cell of Panvel City Municipal Corporation.

Subway submerged

Among the areas under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the Airoli subway was submerged and flooding was reported at the T junction. “Three tree falls were reported,” an official from NMMC’s disaster management cell said.

Traffic beyond Kharghar was slow due to waterlogging at Kalamboli and Panvel. “We received calls regarding traffic snarls, and deployed extra officers to handle traffic on the highways. Traffic movement was slow at Rabale, Airoli, Uran phata and areas beyond Kharghar,” deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Sunil Lokhande said.

Navi Mumbai recorded a total rainfall of 54.9 mm, of which Airoli alone received 66.4 mm. Panvel recorded 99 mm of rain.

