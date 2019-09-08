Rain continues to lash Mumbai city, suburbs

Moderate to heavy rains continued in Mumbai and nearby areas on Saturday, even as Ganapati immersions were conducted on the fifth day. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy showers in the next few days.

K.S. Hosalikar, Director-General of Meterology, IMD, tweeted from his official handle, “Latest satellite image indicated intermittent heavy showers to continue. It is Ganpati Visarjan Day in Mumbai and Maharashtra and at other places too. Take care while intense spells (sic)”.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recorded a total of 6,508 immersions on Saturday, of which 32 were from public Ganeshotsav pandals, 5,540 were household Ganesh idols and 936 were Gauri idols. As many as 1,109 of the idols were immersed in artificial lakes and no untoward incidents were reported despite the heavy rains and unfavourable weather conditions, civic officials said.

Mr. Hosalikar also tweeted that “Model guidance for 24/48 hours indicate enhanced rainfall activity including Mumbai and around, over west coast and Madhya Mah. Vidarbha also, Activity is likely to reduce tomorrow on west coast (sic).” The forecast for Sunday on the IMD Mumbai website, “Generally cloudy sky with heavy spells of rain likely to occur at isolated places in city and suburbs.”