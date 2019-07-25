Rain back with a bang; water stocks up a tad

After a brief respite, the rain announced its return with a splash early Wednesday morning, continuing through the day. The city recorded 84.2 mm rainfall in 24 hours up to 8.30 a.m. while until 5.30 p.m., there was 29.2 mm of rain.

Heavy waterlogging was seen in many parts of the city and traffic was diverted. There was one landslide and another incident of of a boulder falling, but no injuries were reported. The weather bureau has forecast heavy rainfall for Thursday.

On Wednesday, Mumbaikars were reminded of July 2, when it rained incessantly throughout the night. Around 12.30 a.m., the India Meteorological Department sent out a Nowcast warning saying it would rain heavily for the next four hours, as it did. The intensity of rainfall was higher in the island city at night. Between midnight and 5.30 a.m., the island city recorded 171 mm of rainfall while the suburbs recorded 58.6 mm. The same heavy showers continued throughout the day.

In the 24 hours leading up to 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Santacruz observatory recorded 84.2 mm while the Colaba observatory recorded 173.6 mm. However, from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday, Colaba recorded 36.8 mm of rainfall while Santacruz recorded 29.2 mm. The season’s total stands at 1,546 mm, or 61.48% of the average.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s automatic weather station data, some of the areas that received the highest rainfall at night include Colaba (166 mm), Malabar Hill (164 mm), Marine Lines (152 mm), Chembur (102 mm), Bandra (134 mm) and Vile Parle (102 mm).

Another sight familiar to Mumbaikars was the waterlogging across the city. Officially, the BMC only reported waterlogging at the usual flooding spots of Hindmata junction, National College in Bandra, Road no. 24 and Gandhi Market in Sion, Siddharth College in Goregaon, Alankar Talkies in Grant Road and Pratiksha Nagar among others. The other areas that saw waterlogging were Dongri, BPT Colony, SIES College, Nair Hospital, Vidyavihar and Kurla railway stations, Deonar and Nehru Nagar. Traffic had to be diverted from these areas to alternative routes. Mumbaikars took to Twitter to complain about the heavy waterlogging in spots other than these.

Of landslides, crashes

The rain led to a boulder falling on some shanties in Asalpha around 12.30 p.m., but before it could crash, people had run out of their homes. They were accommodated in a municipal school nearby. In another incident at 11.23 a.m., there was a landslide from a hill in Goregaon’s Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, which led to a ground-plus-one storey vacant house collapsing. About 100 families from the slum were accommodated in a municipal school. “Our concern was to stay alert regarding the level of Mithi river. Now that Powai lake has overflown, the water runs into Mithi. But there was no issue. Also, there was no high tide at the time of heavy rain,” said Mahesh Narvekar, chief officer, disaster management. As a precautionary measure, BMC had stationed an assistant engineer in every ward through the night.

The heavy rainfall has led to a marginal rise in the city’s water stock, which now stands at 54.44%. Last year, on this day, the stock stood at 81.92%.