Railways to finalise its plan for Integrated Ticketing System soon

The Railways is finalising its plan of a paperless and cashless smart card-based ticketing system, as part of the integrated ticketing system (ITS). The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), which has been mandated to implement the ITS for the suburban railway network in coordination with Central Railway and Western Railway, has sent the plan to the Railway Board, where it is being discussed.

The ITS seeks to assimilate the ticketing of all public transport organisations (PTOs) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and will be built to the specifications laid down under Niti Aayog’s One Nation One Card policy. The system would enable a person to travel on public transport by tapping a debit or credit card, which has been linked to the system.

Railway officials said as part of their proposal, all banks will be able to issue travel debit or credit cards through which commuters can take single journey tickets. However, only one bank will get exclusive access to provide season tickets on their cards.

Around 65% of the daily commuters in Mumbai are season ticket holders. The bank will be selected on an open tender and will in return need to fund the infrastructure required to roll out this new system, which is expected to cost around ₹200 crore. Catering to nearly 80 lakh passengers, the Railways hopes to leverage their position as the largest PTO in the city to get the best deal from banks during the bidding process. Sources said the plan is expected it to be finalised in the coming weeks.

As part of the plan, the Railways plans to have card readers across the suburban network, which will register tickets based on a single tap on entry. Unlike Metros, Railway officials said it was not feasible to have automatic fare collection gates as suburban services share space with outstation trains across stations in Mumbai.

In the back end, the ITS will have a new system, which will be separate from the traditional unreserved ticketing system of the Indian Railways. “At any given point of time, we would have the numbers of tickets issued on both systems at a centralised location,” a senior railway official, said.

The ITS is expected to incorporate as many as 14 PTOs in the city, which includes the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) and the upcoming Metro projects. The pilot project of the One Nation One Card policy is currently being executed by the BEST.