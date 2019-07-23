Railway police recover 217 stolen mobile phones worth over ₹11 lakh

Government Railway Police (GRP) at Dadar on Monday announced that they had busted a mobile phone theft racket amounting to ₹11.47 lakh while investigating the July 20 theft of a Dharavi resident’s handset.

Investigation into the theft of the phone belonging to Mohiddur Ansari, led the police to Jeet Ghosh, a resident of Nalasopara (East) on Sunday. As many as 216 mobile phones worth ₹11.47 lakh were recovered.

Mr. Ansari in his complaint to the Dadar GRP said his phone was stolen at Dadar station on July 20. Deputy Commissioner of Police M.M. Makandar told a press conference on Monday that technical investigation and tracking led the police to Mr. Ghosh’s location. “The accused was caught because he was using all 216 mobile phones. This made it easy to track him down,” the DCP said. The mobile phones were of various brands.

Mr. Makandar said investigations were on to try and find out how many more persons were involved in the case. Also, through the IMEI number, police were trying to reach out to the original owners of these phones. A court on Monday remanded Mr. Ghosh to police custody till July 24.

Police investigation also revealed that Mr. Ghosh used to buy and sell mobile phones at Nagpada’s Chor Bazar. “He would keep all the stolen phones that remained unsold with him. We are still probing his modus operandi,” Mr. Makandar said.