Railway Police in Maharashtra arrest youth for allegedly kidnapping minor girl

August 21, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Mumbai

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday arrested a young man for allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl he had befriended on a social media platform.

Kunal Ratambe, 23, became friends with the 17-year-old on Instagram and fell in love with her. On August 18, the minor hailing from Dharavi in suburban Mumbai was seen travelling in a reserved coach of the Gadag Express train from Solapur. In CCTV footage found by the GRP, the girl was seen walking alone on a platform in Kalyan station in Thane district, after which she suddenly disappeared.

Through social media, the mobile phone number of the girl, and some friends, the police tracked Mr. Ratambe down to his house in Karjat in Raigad district. The girl was found there. The accused has been charged with kidnapping and is in the police custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT