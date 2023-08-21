ADVERTISEMENT

Railway Police in Maharashtra arrest youth for allegedly kidnapping minor girl

August 21, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Mumbai

Accused befriended minor girl on social media; police tracked him to his house in Raigad district, where she was found

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday arrested a young man for allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl he had befriended on a social media platform.

Kunal Ratambe, 23, became friends with the 17-year-old on Instagram and fell in love with her. On August 18, the minor hailing from Dharavi in suburban Mumbai was seen travelling in a reserved coach of the Gadag Express train from Solapur. In CCTV footage found by the GRP, the girl was seen walking alone on a platform in Kalyan station in Thane district, after which she suddenly disappeared.

Through social media, the mobile phone number of the girl, and some friends, the police tracked Mr. Ratambe down to his house in Karjat in Raigad district. The girl was found there. The accused has been charged with kidnapping and is in the police custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US