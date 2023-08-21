HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Railway Police in Maharashtra arrest youth for allegedly kidnapping minor girl

Accused befriended minor girl on social media; police tracked him to his house in Raigad district, where she was found

August 21, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday arrested a young man for allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl he had befriended on a social media platform.

Kunal Ratambe, 23, became friends with the 17-year-old on Instagram and fell in love with her. On August 18, the minor hailing from Dharavi in suburban Mumbai was seen travelling in a reserved coach of the Gadag Express train from Solapur. In CCTV footage found by the GRP, the girl was seen walking alone on a platform in Kalyan station in Thane district, after which she suddenly disappeared.

Through social media, the mobile phone number of the girl, and some friends, the police tracked Mr. Ratambe down to his house in Karjat in Raigad district. The girl was found there. The accused has been charged with kidnapping and is in the police custody.

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra / kidnapping

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.