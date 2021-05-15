Raigad braces for Cyclone Tauktae

Generators and oxygen backup for 48 hours provided at all ICUs in district

With the cyclonic storm Tauktae intensifying and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a warning for people living along the coast of Raigad district, Nidhi Choudhary, District Collector, interacted with the public through Facebook live on Saturday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed authorities in coastal districts to remain alert and to take all necessary precautions. Ms. Choudhary said, “The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Gujarat coast but will pass via Raigad, affecting coastal areas in the district. We have started pre-monsoon work, besides structural audits and taken precautionary steps at hospitals. Damaged and weak trees are being trimmed. Generators and oxygen backup for 48 hours have been provided at ICUs of all hospitals. Our past experience with Cyclone Nisarga will be helpful.”

Last year’s cyclone had inflicted heavy damage on the infrastructure of the Energy Department. “From Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited, we have deployed teams at various places, especially COVID-19 hospitals and oxygen generating plants. Cyclone curfew and cooperation from people will play key roles like last year,” she said.

Expect heavy rain: IMD

The storm is likely to intensify further into a “very severe cyclonic storm” by late Saturday night, and strong winds and heavy rainfall are expected at isolated places on Monday over north Konkan, including Mumbai, according to the IMD.

With storms and heavy rainfall expected to strike Raigad over the next two days, Ms. Choudhary appealed to the people of the district to shift to safety. She said government officials will shift those who do not have an RCC constructed house. Those in home quarantine without a secure structure will be shifted in accordance with COVDI-19 norms. There are 65 villages along the sea coast and 128 on the creek coast, with a total population of 3 lakh.

Ms. Choudhary also warned people against venturing out to take photos and videos or swim in the floodwaters. People have been advised to be prepared with primary health kits, battery backup for mobile phones, kerosene lamps, batteries, gas lamps, stoves, and matchboxes. The District Collector also asked people to store enough food for the next three days.