ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Shewale’s statement on using salt pans for rehabilitation creates unrest among citizens’ groups

Published - May 13, 2024 01:49 am IST

Purnima Sah

Dharavi slum | Photo Credit: NIHARIKA KULKARNI

A citizens’ group from Mumbai on Sunday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde raising concerns over Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale’s recent comments on providing temporary rehabilitation for the residents of Dharavi, one of the largest slum clusters in Asia, on salt pan land in Wadala.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the letter, which was also marked to Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Chief Secretary Dr. Nitin Kareer, Watchdog Foundation highlighted the environmental concerns over utilising salt pan land for rehabilitation.

“We fail to understand why there is no provision for in-situ rehabilitation during the construction phase in Dharavi. The proposed rehabilitation on salt pan land poses significant risks and could be detrimental to the safety and well-being of Mumbaikars due to ill-planned development,” the letter said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, who has been raising awareness about the sensitivity of salt pan land since 2015, said, “By 2070, Mumbai is projected to have over 11 million residents in areas susceptible to flooding, significantly increasing the population at risk. The accelerated pace of sea-level rise observed in recent years further underscores the urgency of addressing this issue.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He added that it is imperative to prioritise measures to mitigate this risk and ensure the safety and security of residents.

‘Reconsider proposal’

Considering these concerns, the citizen’s group is urging policymakers to reconsider any proposals to utilise salt pan land for housing developments.

“Instead, we request that the municipal authorities explore alternative solutions for rehabilitation that prioritise the safety and well-being of our citizens, considering the long-term impacts of sea-level rise. We expect that all politicians and officials will act with responsibility in addressing these concerns,” the letter stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US